Man who opened fire at McDonald's shoots himself, hospitalized – sources

The man who opened fire at a McDonald's restaurant in the city center in Cherkasy on Thursday shot himself and was hospitalized, law enforcement sources told Interfax-Ukraine.

"This man locked himself in the toilet and injured himself. He is currently hospitalized," the agency's source said.

It was previously reported that Cherkasy police were working at the scene of a shooting at a restaurant in the city center: a man with a gun was inside the premises. Police evacuated visitors and staff.