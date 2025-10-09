Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:09 09.10.2025

State Emergency Service rescuers from Cherkasy region complete first aid training from URCS

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

Officers and rescuers of Ukraine's State Emergency Service from the Cherkasy region have completed first aid training organized by the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS).

"Large-scale training sessions were held in four districts of the region, conducted by seven instructors from the Cherkasy regional branch of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society. The training was aimed at strengthening the preparedness of State Emergency Service officers and rescuers to act effectively in emergency situations," the URCS reported on Facebook on Thursday.

During the sessions, participants practiced assessing the safety of the scene, examining casualties, following the algorithm of actions in emergency conditions, performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), and stopping critical bleeding – including applying bandages and tourniquets – as well as providing assistance in cases of trauma.

A total of 97 officers from various districts of the region took part in the training. All of them received internationally recognized certificates valid in 191 countries.

 

 

