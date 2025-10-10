Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:51 10.10.2025

Ukrainian Red Cross Society assists victims of Russian airstrike in Kaniv

2 min read
Ukrainian Red Cross Society assists victims of Russian airstrike in Kaniv

The Ukrainian Red Cross (URCS) is providing assistance to residents affected by a Russian airstrike in the city of Kaniv.

"Cherkasy region also came under attack last night. A rapid response unit and the team of the Cherkasy Regional Organization of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society, together with the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in Cherkasy region and the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration, are assisting those affected," the URCS reported on Facebook on Friday.

A Red Cross assistance point is currently operating at the site, where volunteers are preparing hot drinks and providing water and snacks to rescuers and local residents. People whose homes were damaged are receiving OSB boards, plastic sheeting, blankets, and other materials for temporary repairs from the Ukrainian Red Cross Society. Volunteers from the rapid response unit are also ready to provide first aid and psychological support if needed. A mobile medical team is offering medical consultations and stabilizing the condition of injured residents seeking help.

According to the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration, a school, a kindergarten, and at least seven apartment buildings were damaged in Kaniv. Due to the destruction of critical infrastructure, part of the community has been left without gas, water, and heating. The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported that 10 people were injured in the massive Russian attack, including a 10-year-old boy.

Tags: #urcs #cherkasy

MORE ABOUT

12:10 10.10.2025
URCS helps victims after Russian airstrikes

URCS helps victims after Russian airstrikes

13:09 09.10.2025
State Emergency Service rescuers from Cherkasy region complete first aid training from URCS

State Emergency Service rescuers from Cherkasy region complete first aid training from URCS

17:22 08.10.2025
URCS shares experience in responding to war at Spanish Red Cross HQ

URCS shares experience in responding to war at Spanish Red Cross HQ

19:15 07.10.2025
URCS supports Shostka residents after Russian air strikes

URCS supports Shostka residents after Russian air strikes

10:00 06.10.2025
URCS responds to Russian strikes in Lviv region

URCS responds to Russian strikes in Lviv region

17:57 03.10.2025
URCS evacuates people from Dnipropetrovsk's frontline settlements daily

URCS evacuates people from Dnipropetrovsk's frontline settlements daily

15:50 03.10.2025
Luxembourg Red Cross is implementing projects in five regions of Ukraine

Luxembourg Red Cross is implementing projects in five regions of Ukraine

11:54 03.10.2025
Rehabilitation centers of Ukrainian Red Cross Society opened in Khmelnytskyi region

Rehabilitation centers of Ukrainian Red Cross Society opened in Khmelnytskyi region

13:54 02.10.2025
All-Ukrainian competition on international humanitarian law to be held in Kyiv

All-Ukrainian competition on international humanitarian law to be held in Kyiv

12:22 02.10.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross Society team regularly participates in blood donation

Ukrainian Red Cross Society team regularly participates in blood donation

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: We to do everything to protect facilities beyond local authorities' capacity

Possibility of repelling attack decreases by 20-30% due to weather conditions – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy, Trump discuss possibility of transferring not only Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine

AFU destroy Russian equipment in Dobropillia axis – Zelenskyy

DTEK restores power to 153,000 more Kyiv residents after massive Russian shelling

LATEST

Zelenskyy: We to do everything to protect facilities beyond local authorities' capacity

Moldova ready to help Transdniestria with gas, but no requests made - Moldovan energy minister

Zelenskyy, Starmer to discuss Coalition of Willing next meeting date

Possibility of repelling attack decreases by 20-30% due to weather conditions – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy, Trump discuss possibility of transferring not only Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine

AFU destroy Russian equipment in Dobropillia axis – Zelenskyy

Ukraine, Netherlands to produce drones jointly, memo signed

US First Lady speaks of near-term plans to return Ukrainian children from Russia

Ukraine backs Italian FM's call to establish truce during 2026 Olympics in Feb

UK Ministry of Defense: Hundreds of air defense missiles delivered to Ukraine almost six months ahead of schedule

AD
AD