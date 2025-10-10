Ukrainian Red Cross Society assists victims of Russian airstrike in Kaniv

The Ukrainian Red Cross (URCS) is providing assistance to residents affected by a Russian airstrike in the city of Kaniv.

"Cherkasy region also came under attack last night. A rapid response unit and the team of the Cherkasy Regional Organization of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society, together with the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in Cherkasy region and the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration, are assisting those affected," the URCS reported on Facebook on Friday.

A Red Cross assistance point is currently operating at the site, where volunteers are preparing hot drinks and providing water and snacks to rescuers and local residents. People whose homes were damaged are receiving OSB boards, plastic sheeting, blankets, and other materials for temporary repairs from the Ukrainian Red Cross Society. Volunteers from the rapid response unit are also ready to provide first aid and psychological support if needed. A mobile medical team is offering medical consultations and stabilizing the condition of injured residents seeking help.

According to the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration, a school, a kindergarten, and at least seven apartment buildings were damaged in Kaniv. Due to the destruction of critical infrastructure, part of the community has been left without gas, water, and heating. The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported that 10 people were injured in the massive Russian attack, including a 10-year-old boy.