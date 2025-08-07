Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:17 07.08.2025

Man opens fire at McDonald's in Cherkasy

1 min read
In Cherkasy, a man opened fire at a McDonald's restaurant in the city center, the Cherkasy region police reported.

"The Cherkasy police are working at the scene of a shooting at a food establishment in the city center. It is previously known that a man with a weapon is inside the premises. The police evacuated visitors and staff," the message on Telegram says.

Later, the spokeswoman for the Main Department of the National Police of Cherkasy Region, Zoya Vovk, told Suspilne TV that in Cherkasy, police and medics are working near the McDonald's eatery.

According to information, an investigative and operational group, special forces and medics are at the address.

