Infrastructure facility damaged due to UAV attack in Cherkasy – mayor

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua/

In Cherkasy, ​​as a result of Russian strikes, an infrastructure facility was damaged; the city's mayor, Anatoliy Bondarenko, called on residents to turn off their gas appliances.

"Today Cherkasy experienced a long-term attack by shaheds. Unfortunately, there is damage to an infrastructure facility. I appeal to all residents of the city: due to emergency work at one of the gas supply facilities, I ask you to urgently turn off all gas appliances and not use gas in private homes," Bondarenko wrote on Facebook on Monday.

According to him, emergency services are currently working. The mayor added that more detailed information will be available later.

As reported, in the morning of April 28, the enemy attacked the city of Cherkasy with attack UAVs. Head of Cherkasy Regional State Administration, Ihor Taburets, reported a large number of drones that hit the city. Air defense forces were working.