Facts

16:44 24.10.2020

Cinemas allowed to work in "red" quarantine zone - Ministry of Culture

2 min read

KYIV. Oct 24 (Interfax-Ukraine) –In Ukraine, cinemas are allowed to work in the "red" quarantine zone, the decision was made by The State Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergency Situations, the press service of the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine reports.

"As in many European countries, now in Ukraine, cinemas are allowed to work in 'red' quarantine zone. Visitors here can feel safe - masks, air conditioning, seating through an armchair -50% of the hall," the ministry's website said.

It is reported, that the relevant decision was made by the State Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergency Situations on the initiative of the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy and representatives of cinema chains.

The department is also studying the situation regarding the further work of cultural institutions in the "red" zones - primarily theaters and museums.

"Such a decision will not only allow viewers to get a 'fresh breath of air' from new films or performances, but will also allow cultural institutions to survive during the quarantine period," the message says.

As reported, in accordance with the decision of the state commission from October 23, Chernihiv, Chernivtsi, Khmelnytsky, Kharkiv, Ternopil, Sumy, Rivne, Poltava, Mykolaiv, Ivano-Frankivsk and other cities and regions of Ukraine got into the "red" zone.

Tags: #quarantine #cinema
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:49 03.08.2020
Local govts not authorized to mitigate quarantine restrictions – Stepanov

Local govts not authorized to mitigate quarantine restrictions – Stepanov

15:49 16.07.2020
Zelensky urges not to extend quarantine restrictions for more than a month: Everyone is tired of it

Zelensky urges not to extend quarantine restrictions for more than a month: Everyone is tired of it

12:19 08.05.2020
EBRD will lend in hryvnia to Ukrainian entrepreneurs affected by quarantine restrictions – Finance ministry

EBRD will lend in hryvnia to Ukrainian entrepreneurs affected by quarantine restrictions – Finance ministry

11:03 21.04.2020
Health Ministry proposes continuation of quarantine until May 12 with mitigation – minister

Health Ministry proposes continuation of quarantine until May 12 with mitigation – minister

16:53 26.12.2019
State Film Agency allocates UAH 49 mln for Babyn Yar cinema production by Loznytsia

State Film Agency allocates UAH 49 mln for Babyn Yar cinema production by Loznytsia

16:49 25.07.2019
Planeta Kino to open cinema in Kyiv's River Mall trade center on Aug 1

Planeta Kino to open cinema in Kyiv's River Mall trade center on Aug 1

09:42 03.05.2017
Poroshenko approves cooperation of Ukraine, Israel in cinema

Poroshenko approves cooperation of Ukraine, Israel in cinema

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

In Ukraine, beds for patients with COVID-19 are occupied by 61% - Health Ministry

SBU detains members of organization funded by MPs to participate in raider seizures, protest actions

State Customs Service to receive chief in coming days – Finance minister

New epidemic zoning from Oct 26: Ivano-Frankivsk, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Rivne, Sumy, Ternopil, Kharkiv, Khmelnytsky, Chernivtsi, Chernihiv in 'red' zone

Ukraine has record number of new COVID-19 cases per day - 7,517, some 2,680 recovered, 121 patients died

LATEST

Ukrainian-British exercises 'Warrior Watcher-2020' being held in Mykolaiv

Russia records 16,521 COVID-19 cases, 296 deaths over past 24 hours - coronavirus response HQ

Arakhamia finds parcel under wheel of his car, police work on spot

Bribery of voters revealed In Boryspil, citizens were offered UAH 500 for 'vote' - police

In Kryvyi Rih, unknown persons block office of mayoral candidates

Governing bodies, subdivisions of State Emergency Service transferred to enhanced mode of service

It is too early to talk about specific plan for return of Crimea, but Ukraine returns this issue to agenda - Reznikov

Cultural figures, scientists, media and MPs call on Cabinet, parliament to return funding for Archive of National Memory

In Ukraine, beds for patients with COVID-19 are occupied by 61% - Health Ministry

SBU detains members of organization funded by MPs to participate in raider seizures, protest actions

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD