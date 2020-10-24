Cinemas allowed to work in "red" quarantine zone - Ministry of Culture

KYIV. Oct 24 (Interfax-Ukraine) –In Ukraine, cinemas are allowed to work in the "red" quarantine zone, the decision was made by The State Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergency Situations, the press service of the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine reports.

"As in many European countries, now in Ukraine, cinemas are allowed to work in 'red' quarantine zone. Visitors here can feel safe - masks, air conditioning, seating through an armchair -50% of the hall," the ministry's website said.

It is reported, that the relevant decision was made by the State Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergency Situations on the initiative of the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy and representatives of cinema chains.

The department is also studying the situation regarding the further work of cultural institutions in the "red" zones - primarily theaters and museums.

"Such a decision will not only allow viewers to get a 'fresh breath of air' from new films or performances, but will also allow cultural institutions to survive during the quarantine period," the message says.

As reported, in accordance with the decision of the state commission from October 23, Chernihiv, Chernivtsi, Khmelnytsky, Kharkiv, Ternopil, Sumy, Rivne, Poltava, Mykolaiv, Ivano-Frankivsk and other cities and regions of Ukraine got into the "red" zone.