13:56 09.10.2020

In Stanychno-Luhansky district, fire engine runs over explosive device, three people wounded

In the village of Bolotiane, Stanychno-Luhansky district, on Friday morning, a fire engine ran over an explosive device. Three people were wounded, Stanychno-Luhanska District State Administration has said.

"On October 9 at 09:50, while extinguishing a wildfire in the area of Bolotiane, Stanychno-Luhansky district, an explosive device exploded on a fire engine of state-owned enterprise Stanychno-Luhanske forestry," the local authorities said on the Facebook page.

It is noted that the explosion injured the driver of the fire engine born in 1985, forestry worker born in 1978 and an employee of the State Emergency Service.

"The injured people were taken to Stanychno-Luhanska district hospital. The fire engine cannot be repaired," local authorities said.

