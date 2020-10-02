Facts

10:57 02.10.2020

Stanytsia Luhanska checkpoint remains closed, despite fires localization - State Border Guard Service

The checkpoint of Stanytsia Luhanska on the disengagement line in Luhansk region is temporarily closed as of Friday morning, according to the Facebook page of the Eastern Regional Office of State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

"Work is underway to localize the consequences of fire. The main fires near Stanytsia Luhanska checkpoint have been localized," the message says.

The department reported that the checkpoint was temporarily closed on Thursday due to the spread of fire. The fire partially damaged facilities in the service area near the checkpoint, in particular, the staff module of the International Committee of the Red Cross, which served as a point of assistance to persons following the disengagement line. The fire in the service area was eliminated, and it was not allowed directly on the territory of the checkpoint, however, the threat of fire spread from the adjacent territory, where there are still separate centers of decay, is still not excluded.

"All the necessary measures are being taken to eliminate the consequences of the fire and to resume the checkpoint operation," the message says.

