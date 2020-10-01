Situation in Stanytsia Luhanska complicated due to multiple explosives detonating because of high temperatures – Regional authorities

The situation in Stanytsia Luhanska, where rescuers are trying to put out fires, is very difficult due to the large number of explosives that detonate from high temperatures, the press service of Stanychno-Luhanska Regional State Administration reports.

"At 15:00, the situation is very difficult in Stanytsia-Luhanska: almost all houses on Donetska Street are on fire. Putting out the fires is complicated by the fact that during 2014-2016 this street was very densely fired on by fighters, as a result of which there were many explosive devices that detonate now due to high temperatures, which threatens the lives of rescuers and people nearby," the message posted on Facebook says.