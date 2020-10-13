Stanytsia Luhanska checkpoint to be closed on Oct 15-31

The Stanytsia Luhanska entry-exit will be closed from October 15 to October 31due to lockdown, according to NGO Donbas SOS.

"Movement across the contact line will be stopped due to lockdown," the Joint Force Operation (JFO) Headquarters told Donbas SOS.

It is noted that it is also possible to extend lockdown measures, and the need for urgent travel is due to the death of loved ones, urgent surgery, etc., will be considered individually by the JFO headquarters and the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.