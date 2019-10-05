Facts

14:54 05.10.2019

Old constructions being removed on bridge near Stanytsia Luhanska, temporary passage opened

A temporary passage has been opened on the bridge at disengagement site No. 1 in Stanytsia Luhanska, restoration works continue, the press service of the president of Ukraine reports.

"Restoration works continue on the bridge near the village of Stanytsia Luhanska. As of October 5, a temporary passage has been opened there. It was planned to be built before October 11, but the work had been completed earlier. The old structures of the destroyed crossing are now being dismantled," it says.

09:40 02.10.2019
Ukrainian mission to JCCC reports finalized assembly works on Stanytsia Luhanska bridge

10:24 14.08.2019
Demining teams find 35 explosives in Stanytsia Luhanska during one day

13:43 05.08.2019
Russia-occupation fighters ignore ceasefire in Donbas – Commander of JFO

09:49 05.08.2019
JCCC reports problems with demining bridge in Stanytsia Luhanska due to lack of security guarantees

16:48 02.08.2019
Ukrainian demining teams find more than 30 mines at Stanytsia Luhanska bridge

17:07 29.07.2019
Zubko, Kuchma, representatives of central bodies, local authorities discuss project of restoring the bridge near Stanytsia Luhanska

12:46 27.07.2019
Construction engineers to visit Stanytsia Luhanska on Monday to inspect scope of work on restoring the bridge

16:01 23.07.2019
Ukrainian TCG group in Minsk on July 31 intending to inform plans for Stanytsia Luhanska bridge repair

17:49 08.07.2019
Zelensky says Ukraine ready to unilaterally rebuild bridge near Stanytsia Luhanska

09:49 08.07.2019
Zelensky, Tusk visit Stanytsia Luhanska

