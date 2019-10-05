Old constructions being removed on bridge near Stanytsia Luhanska, temporary passage opened

A temporary passage has been opened on the bridge at disengagement site No. 1 in Stanytsia Luhanska, restoration works continue, the press service of the president of Ukraine reports.

"Restoration works continue on the bridge near the village of Stanytsia Luhanska. As of October 5, a temporary passage has been opened there. It was planned to be built before October 11, but the work had been completed earlier. The old structures of the destroyed crossing are now being dismantled," it says.