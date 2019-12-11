JFO: Russia-occupation forces wearing JCCC patches in disengagement area near Stanytsia Luhanska

The Ukrainian side of the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) dealing with ceasefire issues and stabilizing the sides in Donbas has requested from the so-called "Luhansk People's Republic" ("LPR") administration to remove representatives of Russia-occupation units wearing armbands with "JCCC" written on them from the disengagement area.

"There are representatives of Russia-occupation forces wearing Russian camouflage uniforms with armbands on which STsKK-JCCC is written in the area of disengagement of forces and equipment No. 1 (Stanytsia Luhanska). These armbands are not used by members of the JCC," the headquarters of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) said.

(STsKK is the Russian-language acronym for Sovmestny Tsentr po Kontroliu and Koordinatsii or JCCC).

The Ukrainian side of the JCCC emphasizes that according to the decision to complete the separation of forces, the Armed Forces of Ukraine and representatives of the armed formations of certain regions of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine cannot be in areas of disengagement, where only officers attached to the JCCC are allowed.

"The stay of individuals, allegedly representatives of the JCCC, at the disengagement site violates the Minsk agreements that were implemented in the framework decision of the Trilateral Contact Group on the disengagement of forces and assets," the statement said.

In addition, it is noted that there are no "LPR" representatives attached to the JCCC.

In this regard, the Ukrainian side of the JCCC "demands in the occupation administration of the Russian Federation in Luhansk region to remove the aforementioned representatives of armed groups from the territory of the disengagement area."