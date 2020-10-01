Facts

18:26 01.10.2020

Whole street on fire in Stanytsia-Luhanska, ammunition left after shelling explodes

Almost all houses are on fire on Donetska Street in the village of Stanytsia Luhanska, Stanychno-Luhanska Regional State Administration of Luhansk region reported on Facebook as of 15.00 on Thursday.

"Extinguishing of fires is complicated by the fact that during 2014-2016 this street was very densely fired by fighters, as a result of which many explosives remained there, which now detonate due to the high temperature, which threatens the lives of rescuers and people nearby. Powerful gusts of wind throw the flame over the railway embankment to Lebedynskoho Street," the message reads.

The communal equipment of public utility "Stanychnyk" and "Teploservis" were brought in to help the firefighters, and they are promptly supplied with water.

According to the regional administration, in addition to Stanytsia Luhanska, the situation remains dangerous in the villages of Nyzhnia Vilkhova, Verkhnia Vilkhova, Vilkhova station, Malynova, Plotyna, Valuyske, Villkhivski dachi villages.

Tags: #fire #stanytsia_luhanska
