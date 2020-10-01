Facts

14:10 01.10.2020

Wildfire extends at Stanytsia Luhanska entry-exit checkpoint, infrastructure elements are burning – State Border Guard Service

 At the Stanytsia Luhanska entry-exit checkpoint, which is temporarily closed, infrastructure elements are on fire, the situation is complicated due to strong gusts of wind, the press service of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine said.

"Now at the entry-exit checkpoint, the elements of infrastructure are already partially damaged. The fire brigades of the State Emergency Service have arrived at the site, with which the border guards are taking all measures to contain the wildfire," the service said on its website.

It is noted that the situation is complicated by strong gusts of wind.

In turn, Stanychno-Luhanska District State Administration said that the flames from the Stanytsia Luhanska entry-exit checkpoint spread to Donetska and Lomonosova Streets along the entry-exit checkpoint.

Thus, at the entry-exit checkpoint, wooden sheds are burning. "The subdivisions of the State Emergency Service and the equipment for the supply of water from communal enterprise Teploservis were involved," the service said.

As reported, due to the wildfire and the threat of detonation of ammunition, the pass to the entry-exit checkpoint was suspended. The civilians were immediately taken to a safe distance.

