13:35 05.10.2020

Another arson in Stanytsia-Luhanska area: fire approaching electrical substation, unexploded ordnance detonates

Another arson in Stanytsia-Luhanska area: fire approaching electrical substation, unexploded ordnance detonates - regional administration

KYIV. Oct 5 (Interfax-Ukraine) – In Stanychno-Luhansk district of Luhansk region, another arson occurred, as a result of which an overhead fire is approaching the electrical substation, and unexploded ordnance detonates in the area covered by the fire, Stanychno-Luhanska Regional State Administration says.

"Suddenly, it burst into flames even where there were no fires in 2014-2015 after large-scale attacks from launchers. Another arson between the settlements of Nyzhnioteple and Artem. The overhead fire is coming close to the electrical substation. Rescuers are containing the fire. Unexploded ordnance detonates because of fire," Regional State Administration said on its Facebook page on Monday afternoon.

Tags: #stanytsia_luhanska
