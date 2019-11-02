Finnish FM visits Stanytsia Luhanska – JFO HQ

A delegation of Finland headed by Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto has visited disengagement section No. 1 in Stanytsia Luhanska with a working visit, the headquarters of the Joint Forces Operations (JFO) has reported.

"The visit was aimed at showing support to Ukraine, obtaining relevant information on the development of the security situation and the actions of the Russian occupation forces," the JFO headquarters said.

So, Haavisto positively noted the work of the Ukrainian side at the entry-exit checkpoint Stanytsia Luhanska, namely, the repair and reconstruction of the destroyed bridge and the introduction of free public transport for civilians with limited mobility.

From the Ukrainian side the delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Yehor Bozhok.

Haavisto visited Ukraine October 31 and November 1, in particular, the contact line in Donbas.

The head of Finnish diplomacy met with his colleague Vadym Prystaiko, experts advising Ukraine on reform issues, as well as representatives of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (SMM).

The Finnish foreign minister said that Helsinki is preparing an additional package of assistance in mine clearance issues in Donbas.

"Eastern Ukraine is one of the most heavily landmine contaminated conflict zones in the world. We are preparing an additional package of EUR 600,000 for mine clearance," the press service said, citing the minister.