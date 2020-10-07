Facts

09:11 07.10.2020

Ukraine, EU intend to assess progress of implementation of Association Agreement in 2021

1 min read
President of the European Council Charles Michel claims that Kyiv and Brussels have agreed to assess the progress of the implementation of the Association Agreement in 2021.

"Today we discussed the next steps in the implementation of the Association Agreement, including the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area. We discussed how to deepen our cooperation, and we will analyze our progress in 2021," Michel said at the final press conference, which took place after summit Ukraine-EU in Brussels.

According to the President of the European Council, the Association Agreement provides a framework for the continuation of political association, economic integration, which will lead to the gradual integration of Ukraine with the EU internal market.

"This agreement is the most ambitious agreement that the EU has with another country. Ukraine has reached a significant process in the implementation of the Agreement, and we welcome the impressive efforts led by Zelensky," Michel said.

