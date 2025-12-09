EU insists on accelerating establishment of Special Tribunal to try Russia's crimes

The European Union continues to insist on the need for Russia to be fully held accountable for crimes against Ukraine and, in particular, on the earliest possible completion of the establishment of a Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine. This was stated by European Commissioner for Justice Michael McGrath, European Pravda publication reported.

"First of all, the position of the European Union will continue to be that there should be full accountability for Russian crimes in Ukraine. This is our position, and it will remain our position," McGrath said.

He called the establishment "vital" so that "the rights of those who are victims of the crime of aggression perpetrated by Russia are restored and that they receive justice."

"That is why we will proceed with our international partners as quickly as possible with the formal establishment of the Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine," he said.

McGrath said "next week will be a very significant milestone" in this process: the European Union plans to join the creation of a "tribunal for Putin."

"The European Commission is preparing a proposal on the signing of the enlarged partial agreement of the Special Tribunal with a view to becoming one of its founding members. Today, I encouraged member states to do the same," he said.

He also said the European Commission has already pledged EUR 10 million to support the rapid establishment of the Special Tribunal.