18:12 05.10.2020

Ukraine and EU will sign three agreements within summit

Kyiv and Brussels within the framework of the Ukraine-EU summit, which will be held in Brussels on October 6, will sign three agreements worth EUR 60 million, such an announcement was made by a high-ranking European official on the eve of the summit.

In particular, he said, an agreement will be signed regarding EU support for the sustainability of the region in the amount of EUR 30 million, an agreement in the field of civil society opportunities in Ukraine for EUR 20 million and an agreement within the framework of a climate package aimed at developing a sustainable economy in the amount of EUR 10 million.

"These are agreements that we will sign, and we want to work closer with Ukraine on many other things," the official added.

He also announced that during the summit, the parties will discuss three issues: the coronavirus pandemic, the implementation of the Association Agreement and the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area and the reform process, the situation in the east with the implementation of the Minsk agreements.

"In the center is the discussion of reforms. In this respect, Ukraine has made significant progress, but it is important that this continues, regardless of internal challenges," the European official stressed.

Also, the leaders will discuss the macroeconomic stability of Ukraine, the implementation of international obligations and the need for independence of the NBU.

"We expect the leaders to reaffirm their commitment to strengthen Ukraine's political association and economic integration based on the current agreement," he added.

