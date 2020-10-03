Facts

14:48 03.10.2020

Number of victims of wildfires in Luhansk region increases to 10

Ten people became victims of large-scale wildfires in Luhansk region, one more person is considered missing, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine has reported.

"About the situation in Luhansk region. Additional information about the dead and missing persons during the fires in the region as of 13:00 (October 3): 10 people dead and one person is missing," the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine said on its Facebook page.

Officers of the investigative-operational groups continue carrying out priority investigative actions: examination of the scene of the incident, interrogation of victims and witnesses.

So, in the village of Syrotyne and the village of Voronove the bodies of people who were listed as missing – three women, residents of villages – were found under the rubble of destroyed buildings.

