Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:59 12.01.2026

Ukrainian PM: Decentralized generation is a matter of state survival in wartime

2 min read
Photo: https://t.me/svyrydenkoy

Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko has emphasized that decentralized power generation is a matter of the state's survival under wartime conditions, and that the development of such generation is a strategic task for the government.

"We have clearly defined a priority: critical infrastructure must be provided with guaranteed backup power. To this end, the Cabinet of Ministers has already introduced and will continue to expand, first and foremost, financial incentives for businesses. In parallel, we have maximally deregulated the process of installing cogeneration units," Svyrydenko wrote on her Telegram channel on Saturday.

According to her, the state will remain in constant dialogue with businesses, including through a single communication window. All of this makes it possible to act quickly, not 'after the war,' but already now.

As the prime minister said, Kyiv region is a demonstrative example of how this approach is being implemented in practice. To date, 51 generating units (cogeneration, gas turbine, and gas piston units) with a total capacity of nearly 110 MW are already operating in the region. In 2025 alone, 37 units with a combined capacity of more than 77 MW were commissioned.

At the same time, donor-funded projects are being implemented, which as early as January–February 2026 will add new capacity for local communities, from Vyshneve and Vyshgorod to Fastiv, Brovary, and Bila Tserkva.

Tags: #svyrydenko

