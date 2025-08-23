Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:23 23.08.2025

Three invaders, their equipment destroyed in occupied Kalynove, Alchevsk district – GUR

The Main Intelligence Agency (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reports the destruction of three Russian occupiers on the territory of the temporarily occupied village of Kadiyevske, Kadiyevsk urban community, Alchevsk district, Luhansk region, on August 22 as a result of an explosion.

"The detonation occurred in the courtyard of one of the houses where six Russian invaders were with their military transport ... As a result of the explosion, two enemy pickups with machine guns, a UAZ ‘loaf’ loaded with ammunition, as well as three Russian occupiers were destroyed. Two more invaders - heavy ‘300’” the GUR Telegram channel reported on Saturday.

It is reported that the destroyed occupiers in 2022 took direct part in the commission of war crimes in the town of Bucha in Kyiv region, and in the occupied part of Luhansk region they performed the function of a mobile air defense group to cover the enemy military repair base set up near the house from air attacks.

