Interfax-Ukraine
14:55 12.01.2026

Ukraine to receive its first Lynx KF41 IFVs in early 2026 – Rheinmetall

German defense concern Rheinmetall has announced the delivery of the first five Lynx KF41 infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) at the beginning of this year, with the next step being the procurement of additional batches of such vehicles, including production in Ukraine.

"Rheinmetall is supplying Ukraine with additional systems for national defense. The country is to receive its first Lynx KF41 infantry fighting vehicles as early as the beginning of 2026. The corresponding contract was signed in December 2025. The value of the order for the first five combat vehicles amounts to a double-digit million euro figure, with the systems being financed by the Federal Republic of Germany," the concern’s website reported on Monday.

It is noted that the decision in favor of the Lynx KF41 was made after thorough testing. The IFVs will be equipped with a two-person Lance turret and will be specially configured for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"We are grateful for the trust that Ukraine has placed in us… We would also like to thank the German government for its support. This order is a fundamental success that underscores our ongoing efforts to support Ukraine," said Rheinmetall AG CEO Armin Papperger.

