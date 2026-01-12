Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:57 12.01.2026

Naftogaz, Gas Distribution Networks expose gas theft scheme worth UAH 56.6 mln in Sumy and Vinnytsia regions

1 min read
Naftogaz, Gas Distribution Networks expose gas theft scheme worth UAH 56.6 mln in Sumy and Vinnytsia regions

Security specialists from NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy and Gas Distribution Networks of Ukraine LLC have uncovered a large-scale scheme of gas theft. Unauthorized withdrawals were carried out by one of the gas-filling compressor stations in Sumy, which had expanded its operations into part of Vinnytsia region.

"Following inspections of gas-filling stations in Sumy and Vinnytsia, Gas Distribution Networks specialists drew up violation reports. Based on these findings, those responsible must pay UAH 56.6 million in penalties for the theft of gas," Naftogaz stated in a press release on Monday.

In total, law enforcement conducted 25 searches and seized evidence of unlawful activity. The Vinnytsia Regional Prosecutor's Office has notified one official of suspicion.

Naftogaz explained that after analysis, specialists discovered a significant discrepancy between the declared and actual volumes of gas supplied by the Sumy gas-filling compressor station. In addition, Gas Distribution Networks's security service determined that the enterprise had extended its operations into Vinnytsia region as well.

As a result, investigators found unauthorized tampering with a metering device at the Sumy facility, and at the Vinnytsia site they identified a possible location of an illegal connection to the gas distribution network.

Tags: #naftogas

MORE ABOUT

12:53 18.03.2022
Head of Naftogaz urges to close sky at least over humanitarian hubs, nuclear facilities of Ukraine

Head of Naftogaz urges to close sky at least over humanitarian hubs, nuclear facilities of Ukraine

16:28 05.03.2022
Naftogaz calls on largest oilfield service companies to withdraw from Russian energy projects in response to its military aggression

Naftogaz calls on largest oilfield service companies to withdraw from Russian energy projects in response to its military aggression

14:25 30.06.2018
Decision of Svea Court of Appeal concerns only suspension of collection of $2.6 bln from Gazprom in Sweden

Decision of Svea Court of Appeal concerns only suspension of collection of $2.6 bln from Gazprom in Sweden

02:14 20.06.2017
CEZ, ENGIE, PGNiG prequalified to sell gas to Naftogaz for EBRD funds

CEZ, ENGIE, PGNiG prequalified to sell gas to Naftogaz for EBRD funds

15:50 08.06.2016
Naftogaz hopes prices of gas in Q1 2016 to be less than $200

Naftogaz hopes prices of gas in Q1 2016 to be less than $200

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy announces continued personnel changes in regions and SBU

Russia attacks tanker with oil, ship with corn

Zelenskyy orders finalization and submission of document on security guarantees for Ukraine from USA for high-level consideration

Zelenskyy instructs ministers to support, assess economic aspects of future Ukraine-USA deals

National Security Committee doesn’t support inclusion of dismissal of SBU head Maliuk on Rada session agenda - MP Friz

LATEST

Zelenskyy announces continued personnel changes in regions and SBU

Khartiia brigade installs Ukrainian flag over Kupiansk city council building

Kyiv City Council prepares decisions to stabilise life support systems after shelling

UN Human Rights Mission: 2025 deadliest year for civilians in Ukraine since 2022

Estonian FM bans entry to first 261 Russian fighters involved in aggression against Ukraine

Ministry: 5 cultural institutions restored since 2022

Russia attacks tanker with oil, ship with corn

Norway announces DKK 4 bln aid package for Ukraine, particularly in energy sector

Svyrydenko, Norwegian FM discuss preparations for 'energy Ramstein'

Zelenskyy orders finalization and submission of document on security guarantees for Ukraine from USA for high-level consideration

AD
AD