Naftogaz, Gas Distribution Networks expose gas theft scheme worth UAH 56.6 mln in Sumy and Vinnytsia regions

Security specialists from NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy and Gas Distribution Networks of Ukraine LLC have uncovered a large-scale scheme of gas theft. Unauthorized withdrawals were carried out by one of the gas-filling compressor stations in Sumy, which had expanded its operations into part of Vinnytsia region.

"Following inspections of gas-filling stations in Sumy and Vinnytsia, Gas Distribution Networks specialists drew up violation reports. Based on these findings, those responsible must pay UAH 56.6 million in penalties for the theft of gas," Naftogaz stated in a press release on Monday.

In total, law enforcement conducted 25 searches and seized evidence of unlawful activity. The Vinnytsia Regional Prosecutor's Office has notified one official of suspicion.

Naftogaz explained that after analysis, specialists discovered a significant discrepancy between the declared and actual volumes of gas supplied by the Sumy gas-filling compressor station. In addition, Gas Distribution Networks's security service determined that the enterprise had extended its operations into Vinnytsia region as well.

As a result, investigators found unauthorized tampering with a metering device at the Sumy facility, and at the Vinnytsia site they identified a possible location of an illegal connection to the gas distribution network.