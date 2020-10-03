Facts

Zelensky: Ukraine calls on Armenia, Azerbaijan to de-escalate situation in Nagorno-Karabakh

Ukraine calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to de-escalate the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"Ukraine calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to de-escalate the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh. There can be no question of providing military assistance by Ukraine to any of the parties to the conflict," Zelensky during a conversation with media representatives in Chernivtsi.

