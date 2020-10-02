Number of COVID-19 cases in Ukraine growing for third day in a row: 4,633 persons infected in past day

In Ukraine, as of Friday morning, a new record number of cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 was recorded in past 24 hours with 4,633 cases, while 2,148 were reported as recovered, and 68 people died, according to data published on the website of the National Security and Defense Council's Coronavirus Epidemic Monitoring System.

A day earlier, on October 1, the maximum rate of COVID-19 disease was reported - 4,069 cases, there were 4,027 cases on September 30, some 3,627 new infections on September 29, on September 28, some 2,671 cases were reported, and on September 27 - 3,130.

The number of infected since the beginning of the pandemic was 217,661 people on Friday morning, 4,261 people have died from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, and 96,591 have recovered.

Now in Ukraine, 116,809 people are sick with COVID-19, which is 2,417 more than the day before.

The largest number of detected cases of COVID-19 over the past day has been recorded in Kharkiv region (460) and Kyiv (447).