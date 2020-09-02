Wildfire area in Dvorichanske forestry increases to 400 ha – Emegency Service

The area of wildfire in a coniferous forest in Dvorichanske forestry near Horobivka village, Kharkiv region increased from 80 hectares to 400 hectares, due to gusts of wind, the fire began to spread to residential buildings in the village and may spread to the neighboring village of Hrianykivka.

"The total area of the wildfire is about 400 hectares, of which 100 hectares of upper forest. Due to gusts of wind, the flame began to spread to the tops of the trees and to the residential sector of the village of Horobivka, bordering the forest. There is a threat of the flame spreading to another settlement, the village of Hrianykivka," the press service of the State Service for Emergency Situations in Kharkiv region said.

According to the department, the evacuation of the residents of Hrianykivka has been organized.

In extinguishing the wildfire, 13 pieces of equipment and 80 personnel of the State Service for Emergency Situations in the region are involved. The AN-32P fire plane, a fire train and five units of forestry equipment are also involved.