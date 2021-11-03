Facts

15:07 03.11.2021

Kolyma tundra ablaze in Russia amid temperatures of -15 degrees Celsius

2 min read
Kolyma tundra ablaze in Russia amid temperatures of -15 degrees Celsius

A wildfire has broken out in Russia's Magadan region, where dry grass has caught fire in frosty, but snowless weather.

"As a rule, the tundra is covered with snow at this time of year, so such fires are extremely rare," an informed source told Interfax.

According to the source, dry grass is burning near the town of Raduzhny in the Olsky district, where temperatures are down to -15 degrees Celsius.

The nearby water reservoirs are frozen and cannot be used to put out the fire.

Meanwhile, the Magadan regional branch of the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry has said that the fire is moving away from Raduzhny, toward Lake Glukhoye.

"The fire is burning 12 kilometers from the town. The town isn't in danger, and the maximum allowable concentration of chemical substances in the air has not been exceeded," it said.

Forces and hardware of the forestry department and the firefighting and rescue center of the Magadan region, which have jurisdiction over such emergencies, are monitoring the situation and patrolling the area.

Meanwhile, the Aerial Forest Protection Service (Avialesokhrana) has said that five wildfires are currently burning in Russia, including three in the Jewish Autonomous District.

"As of midnight on November 3, five forest fires were burning in Russian territories, including fires being fought over an area of 63 hectares," Avialesokhrana said.

Three forest fires were raging on 26 hectares in the Jewish Autonomous District, one on 25 hectares in the Primorye Territory, and one on 12 hectares in the Khabarovsk Territory, Avialesokhrana said.

Tags: #wildfire
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:10 01.10.2020
Wildfire extends at Stanytsia Luhanska entry-exit checkpoint, infrastructure elements are burning – State Border Guard Service

Wildfire extends at Stanytsia Luhanska entry-exit checkpoint, infrastructure elements are burning – State Border Guard Service

18:50 02.09.2020
Zelensky holds urgent meeting on forest wildfires in Kharkiv, Luhansk regions

Zelensky holds urgent meeting on forest wildfires in Kharkiv, Luhansk regions

18:08 02.09.2020
Wildfire area in Dvorichanske forestry increases to 400 ha – Emegency Service

Wildfire area in Dvorichanske forestry increases to 400 ha – Emegency Service

18:52 09.07.2020
Wildfire in Luhansk region contained, no threat of fire spread – emergency service

Wildfire in Luhansk region contained, no threat of fire spread – emergency service

18:01 07.07.2020
Residents of two towns being evacuated, one person killed, four hospitalized amid wildfire in Luhansk region

Residents of two towns being evacuated, one person killed, four hospitalized amid wildfire in Luhansk region

10:05 22.04.2020
Three wildfire hotspots remain in Chornobyl exclusion zone

Three wildfire hotspots remain in Chornobyl exclusion zone

12:02 06.04.2020
Police open case on wildfire in Chornobyl exclusion zone

Police open case on wildfire in Chornobyl exclusion zone

11:41 06.04.2020
Wildfire response operations continue in two spots in Chornobyl exclusion zone, radiation background normal

Wildfire response operations continue in two spots in Chornobyl exclusion zone, radiation background normal

10:33 13.08.2019
Area in Russia hit by wildfires decreases

Area in Russia hit by wildfires decreases

01:19 10.07.2017
Thousands Flee as Wildfires Destroy Homes in US and Canada

Thousands Flee as Wildfires Destroy Homes in US and Canada

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Rada dismisses Liubchenko from post of First Dpty PM, Economy Minister

Kuleba: Zelensky didn't have time to speak at session of climate conference in Glasgow because of his meeting with Blinken

Ukraine has one of highest death rates from COVID-19 in world for second day in a row

Ukraine registers 23,393 new cases of COVID-19, 720 deaths in past 24 hours

Defense Minister Taran tenders resignation - Govt rep in Rada

LATEST

Денісова закликала керівництво Грузії надати Саакашвілі можливість отримати професійну медичну підтримку в лікувальному закладі

Rada eliminates inconsistencies in de-oligarchization law

Rada dismisses Liubchenko from post of First Dpty PM, Economy Minister

Searches are underway at Liubchenko's place – source

Kuleba: Zelensky didn't have time to speak at session of climate conference in Glasgow because of his meeting with Blinken

About 42% of Ukrainians not vaccinated against COVID-19 ready to do this - UNICEF

Ukraine has one of highest death rates from COVID-19 in world for second day in a row

Opponents of vaccination blocking streets in downtown Kyiv

Ukraine registers 23,393 new cases of COVID-19, 720 deaths in past 24 hours

Defense Minister Taran tenders resignation - Govt rep in Rada

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD