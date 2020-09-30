Number of COVID-19 cases in Ukraine per day exceeds 4,000 for first time, 2,110 people recover – NSDC

In Ukraine, as of Wednesday morning, 4,027 cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 were recorded over the past day, with 2,110 people reported as recovered; both indicators were the highest since the beginning of the pandemic in Ukraine.

According to the data published on the website of the National Security and Defense Council's Coronavirus Epidemic Monitoring System, 64 previously sick people have died over the past day.