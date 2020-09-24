Facts

13:26 24.09.2020

Ukraine does not yield to Russian blackmail in TCG - Zelensky

2 min read
Ukraine does not yield to Russian blackmail in TCG - Zelensky

Ukraine does not yield to blackmailing of Russia in the Trilateral Contact Group to settle the situation in Donbas, but is looking for a balance for TCG meetings in Minsk, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said during an official visit to Slovakia.

"Ukraine does not yield to blackmailing. And everyone sees this today: both Europe and, by the way, Russia. But we are really finding a balance today for the meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group in Minsk. Balance in a prudent policy and in dialogue in the TCG meeting mode, and in dialogue with the Russian Federation, the subject of the Minsk process, which, as I said, it is true - it is fragile, unstable. But we are doing everything to ensure that this dialogue goes on, for the result. We all know the result of these meetings of Minsk or Normandy: a difficult ceasefire, a difficult regime of silence, but it exists," Zelensky said at a joint press conference with Slovak President Zuzana Caputova in Bratislava on Thursday. He said that "if there were no targeted provocations, we would have saved lives of all people who died due to combat losses," recalling that on September 6, one person died and one was injured.

"Therefore, we will never be able to find the way without dialogue, and we will not get out of this difficult situation, from this corner," Zelensky said.

Tags: #zelensky #tcg
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:14 24.09.2020
G7 Ambassadors to Ukraine look forward to continue work with Zelensky, his team in support of reforms

G7 Ambassadors to Ukraine look forward to continue work with Zelensky, his team in support of reforms

12:35 24.09.2020
Zelensky hopes meeting of advisers to Normandy Four's leaders to take place soon

Zelensky hopes meeting of advisers to Normandy Four's leaders to take place soon

10:14 24.09.2020
Zelensky tells G7 ambassadors, EU countries about situation around anti-corruption agencies, NBU, preparations for local elections

Zelensky tells G7 ambassadors, EU countries about situation around anti-corruption agencies, NBU, preparations for local elections

09:59 24.09.2020
Zelensky urges intl partners to participate in creating platform for protecting rights of Crimeans, de-occupying peninsula

Zelensky urges intl partners to participate in creating platform for protecting rights of Crimeans, de-occupying peninsula

09:45 24.09.2020
Ukraine is ready to initiate creation intl office headquarters in Kyiv to counter disinformation – Zelensky

Ukraine is ready to initiate creation intl office headquarters in Kyiv to counter disinformation – Zelensky

09:44 24.09.2020
Zelensky would like UN to play more important role in restoring Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity

Zelensky would like UN to play more important role in restoring Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity

18:59 22.09.2020
Filimonov: Zelensky backs my idea of making free zone for IT-specialists in Odesa

Filimonov: Zelensky backs my idea of making free zone for IT-specialists in Odesa

17:37 21.09.2020
Fokin: FEZs in Donbas can be created on principle of superficies, when investments in region are legally protected by world's leading states

Fokin: FEZs in Donbas can be created on principle of superficies, when investments in region are legally protected by world's leading states

15:53 21.09.2020
Zelensky: error in informing NACP about property status is not ground for resignation

Zelensky: error in informing NACP about property status is not ground for resignation

09:36 21.09.2020
Kravchuk: There won't be unilateral inspections of military positions in Donbas in future

Kravchuk: There won't be unilateral inspections of military positions in Donbas in future

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

After self-isolation due to contact with COVID-19 patient, pupils not required to take test, submit certificates to school - Education Ministry

Ukraine asking to postpone Ukrainian-Belarusian III Forum of Regions which was to be held in Grodno with participation of Zelensky - Ambassador of Belarus

G7 Ambassadors to Ukraine look forward to continue work with Zelensky, his team in support of reforms

Zelensky hopes meeting of advisers to Normandy Four's leaders to take place soon

Lukashenko's 'inauguration' does not mean his recognition as legitimate president of Belarus – Kuleba

LATEST

After self-isolation due to contact with COVID-19 patient, pupils not required to take test, submit certificates to school - Education Ministry

Ukraine asking to postpone Ukrainian-Belarusian III Forum of Regions which was to be held in Grodno with participation of Zelensky - Ambassador of Belarus

“Vitaly is forced to confess to untruths in prison.” The wife of the political prisoner Shkliarov commented on his arrest for the first time

Ukraine, Slovakia sign agreement, whereby Uzhgorod airport to be able to resume operation – Kuleba

Lukashenko's 'inauguration' does not mean his recognition as legitimate president of Belarus – Kuleba

Ukraine's number of new COVID-19 cases exceeds 100,000 people, 52 died per day – NSDC

Cabinet instructs drafting proposals for imposing sanctions against online services with Russian content banned in Ukraine

Wizz Air resumes flights between Ukraine and Slovakia from Oct 2

Lukashenko sworn in as Belarusian president

Navalny discharged from hospital

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD