Ukraine does not yield to Russian blackmail in TCG - Zelensky

Ukraine does not yield to blackmailing of Russia in the Trilateral Contact Group to settle the situation in Donbas, but is looking for a balance for TCG meetings in Minsk, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said during an official visit to Slovakia.

"Ukraine does not yield to blackmailing. And everyone sees this today: both Europe and, by the way, Russia. But we are really finding a balance today for the meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group in Minsk. Balance in a prudent policy and in dialogue in the TCG meeting mode, and in dialogue with the Russian Federation, the subject of the Minsk process, which, as I said, it is true - it is fragile, unstable. But we are doing everything to ensure that this dialogue goes on, for the result. We all know the result of these meetings of Minsk or Normandy: a difficult ceasefire, a difficult regime of silence, but it exists," Zelensky said at a joint press conference with Slovak President Zuzana Caputova in Bratislava on Thursday. He said that "if there were no targeted provocations, we would have saved lives of all people who died due to combat losses," recalling that on September 6, one person died and one was injured.

"Therefore, we will never be able to find the way without dialogue, and we will not get out of this difficult situation, from this corner," Zelensky said.