Zelensky hopes meeting of advisers to Normandy Four's leaders to take place soon

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky hopes that the meeting of advisers to the leaders of the Normandy format countries will be in the near future, if it is effective, then the heads of state of the Normandy Four will meet after it.

"I do not know when this meeting [the meeting of the leaders of the Normandy Four countries] will take place, I have information that in the near future. I do not know when the leaders will meet, so I will not lie. I know that after meetings of advisers [...] the next will be a meeting of leaders," Zelensky said, answering questions with media representatives following a meeting with Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová.