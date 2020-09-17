Police confirm explosion in restaurant in Kyiv downtown, two people injured

Law enforcers are establishing the circumstances of an explosion in a restaurant on Andriyivsky Uzviz, with two people reported as injured, according to Kyiv police communications department.

"Today at 16:06, the city police received information about an explosion in one of the restaurants located on Andriyivsky Uzviz. Rescuers, investigative teams of the Main and District Police Directorates, as well as representatives of other specialized services and departments immediately left on call," it said on the Facebook page.

So, as a result of the explosion, two people were injured.

Now at the scene of the incident, law enforcement officers are conducting primary investigative actions and finding out all the circumstances and causes of the explosion.

The collected information on this fact is registered in Podilske Department of Kyiv Police, an audit is being carried out, according to the results of which this event will be given legal assesment.