NABU calls on Prosecutor General to sign suspicion notice to MP - participant in criminal scheme

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) sent a draft report to the Prosecutor General about the suspicion of the current MP, a participant in a corruption scheme, but remained unanswered as of the state of the letter, the press service of NABU reports.

"As part of the investigation of a corruption scheme for obtaining unlawful benefits through the use of the powers of the deputy of Ukraine, NABU and SAPO sent a draft report of suspicion to the current MP to the Prosecutor General. However, as of September 15, 2020, the letters remained unanswered, which makes it impossible to prosecute all participants of the crime," said the message says.

It is noted that in the summer of this year, NABU received information about the existence of an organized group, whose members receive unlawful benefits for using the legal powers and duties of Ukrainian deputies.

Thus, in order to identify all the members of the criminal group and promptly document their activities, the Bureau has developed a special operation to include an undercover NABU detective in it, who, as a representative of an industrial company, met one of the members of the group. The detective told him that the condition for investing in Ukraine is the creation of the necessary legal grounds for the processing of solid household waste. For this purpose, the participant in the crime introduces the detective to the deputy, who in a veiled form asked to provide him through an intermediary with an unlawful benefit in the amount of $13,000 for making proposals to the bill and in the future another $200,000 - for the members of the committee.

In mid-August, the NABU detective transferred the first part of the illegal benefit to an intermediary, and at the end of the month the accomplices planned to receive another part of the funds.

"Under the circumstances, which are now being investigated by the investigation, the National Bureau was forced to stop further execution of a special task," the message reads.

As part of the investigation, evidence was collected to report the deputy of suspicion of committing crimes under Article 368 of the Criminal Code and Part 4 of Article 27, Part 4 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

It is noted that since the suspicion can only be signed by the Prosecutor General, NABU detectives, in agreement with the SAPO prosecutors, by prior agreement with the leadership of the Prosecutor General's Office, they arrived at the Prosecutor General's Office on September 10 in order to enter information into the Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations and sign a number of requests for investigative actions against the deputy. They also provided a draft report of suspicion, a certificate of the collected evidence and materials of criminal proceedings confirming the validity of the suspicion.

However, the head of the department of the Prosecutor General's Office said that he did not see sufficient grounds for a report to the Prosecutor General about the need to enter information about the possible commission of a criminal offense by a deputy in the register.

According to NABU, in the evening, a meeting was held with the participation of the Prosecutor General, as a result of which a decision on entering information into the register was not made.

On September 10, the intermediary person (an unofficial assistant of the current MP) was informed of the suspicion under Part 5 of Article 27, Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Also, a draft suspicion regarding the actions of the deputy was sent to the Prosecutor General.

On September 11, NABU again sent a letter to the Office of the Prosecutor General about the need to enter information in the register regarding the actions of the MP, but no response was provided.