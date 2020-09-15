Facts

10:02 15.09.2020

Post of speaker of Ukrainian delegation to TCG to be introduced - Reznikov

The position of the speaker of Ukrainian delegation in Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) will be introduced, Deputy Prime Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov said.

"Earlier, if you remember how the Trilateral Contact Group worked, we knew little about its work, there were quite limited informational messages, and that's all. Therefore, a decision has been made, I will inform the respected studio about this, that now there is a selection, a post of the speaker of the Ukrainian delegation in Trilateral Contact Group will be introduced, whose task will be to focus all the signals, 'one voice' on behalf of Ukrainian delegation. This is the conclusion that we have made, and we will now improve," Reznikov said on air of the program "Svoboda Slova" (Freedom of Speech) on the ICTV channel on Monday, September 14.

When asked about the statements of the deputy head of the Ukrainian delegation to the TCG, Vitold Fokin, Reznikov said that they had a conversation with Fokin, and he showed a draft interview where he said that "it is necessary to accept amnesty, except for those who have blood on their hands".

"This 'respected' edition crossed out his full answer, and wrote as they wanted. Therefore, we had a serious conversation with Vitold Pavlovych, he honestly admitted that 'my friends, I have been retired for 25 years, I was out of the information field, I perceive the world a little differently". We drew conclusions from this. I will tell you for sure that all members of the Ukrainian delegation take a pro-Ukrainian position," Reznikov said.

Earlier, Fokin said in an interview to the ezine strana.ua, "Many crimes were committed on both sides, which should ultimately be investigated, and let the perpetrators be punished. But today, in order to end the war and save life of fighters and commanders, my position is that it is necessary to declare a general amnesty, hold elections, resolve the issue of the special status of certain regions, and best of all, the whole Donbas."

