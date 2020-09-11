Facts

15:30 11.09.2020

EU to support Ukraine in ambitions to make economy 'green' – EU ambassador

The European Union (EU) will offer support to Ukraine in the implementation of programs aimed at fight against climate change, Head of the EU Delegation to Ukraine Matti Maasikas has said.

Now the EU is preparing a $10 million program for Ukraine for the most important sectors, which includes, in particular, a new policy on climate change, "greening" transport. If this program is successful, it can become the basis for a further broader program with a more integrated approach to "green" the economy of Ukraine, Maasikas said at the hearings of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Ukraine's integration into the EU on the European Green Deal on Friday.

According to him, the European Green Deal is Europe's new strategy and priority, bringing together policies to tackle terrible climate change and reduce pollution.

Therefore, ecology, economic and social sustainability go hand in hand, he said.

According to Maasikas, Ukraine has shown great interest in cooperation under the EU Green Deal and readiness to offer a structured and permanent dialog on this topic. At the same time, he pointed out, in particular, the success of improving the energy efficiency of residential buildings, expressing an understanding that further reform requires funding.

The EU is looking for opportunities to enhance cooperation with Ukraine through dialog within the framework of the Ukraine-EU Association Agreement. He said that the EU hopes that the elements of the Green Deal can be included in further joint documents, the EU Ambassador to Ukraine said.

He also stressed the need to avoid the introduction of aggressive technologies based on fossil fuels and "sustainable economic nationalism."

He said that all understand that such logic is a dead end and will lead to a decrease in GDP and economic capacity.

