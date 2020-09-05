Ukraine sees new anti-record: 2,836 people fall ill, 50 die from COVID-19 over past day - NSDC

Ukraine has another anti-record: as of Saturday morning, 2,836 cases of COVID-19 were detected over the day, while 1,036 people recovered, 50 died, according to data posted on the website of the National Security and Defense Council's (NSDC) coronavirus epidemic monitoring system.

A day earlier, on September 4, there was the previous anti-record with 2,495 new infections per day, on September 3 some 2,430 cases were reported, on September 2 there were 2,495 new infected persons, and on September 1 some 2,088 cases.

The number of infected since the beginning of the pandemic was 133,787 people on Saturday morning, 2,811 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic from COVID-19, some 61,649 people have recovered. Now in Ukraine there are 69,327 people sick with COVID-19, which is 1,750 more than the day before.

The largest number of detected cases of COVID-19 over the past day was recorded in Kharkiv (380), Ternopil (226), Odesa (222), Lviv (195) regions, as well as in Kyiv (315).

In addition, over the past day, 3,110 suspicions of COVID-19 disease were recorded in Ukraine as a whole.