Facts

18:56 03.09.2020

Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response establishes new epidemic zoning from Sept 7: Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil, Chernivtsi in "red" zone

1 min read
Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response establishes new epidemic zoning from Sept 7: Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil, Chernivtsi in "red" zone

The State Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response has established a new epidemic zoning in Ukraine since September 7.

"Today, an extraordinary meeting of the State Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response took place. From 00:00 on September 7 (Monday), a new epidemic zoning will begin to operate," Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers Oleh Nemchinov wrote on his Facebook page.

So, the "red zone" will include:

the cities of Ivano-Frankivsk, Kolomyia, Kalush, Kosivsky and Tysmenytsky districts of Ivano-Frankivsk region;

- the towns of Bilyayivka, Izmayil and Bolhradsky district of Odesa region;

- the town of Dubno and Kostopilsky district of Rivne region;

- the cities of Ternopil, Berezhany and Chertkiv, Berezhansky, Buchatsky, Husyatynsky, Monastyrsky, Terebovliansky, Ternopilsky and Chortkivsky districts of Ternopil region;

- Velykoburlutsky district of Kharkiv region;

- the city of Chernivtsi, Vyzhnytsky, Hlybotsky, Zastavnivsky, Kitsmansky, Novoselytsky and Storozhynetsky districts of Chernivtsi region.

- Bobrovytsky district of Chernihiv region.

Tags: #covid_19 #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:24 03.09.2020
MFA on accusations of Ukraine meddling in Belarusian affairs: No need to look for enemies where there are none

MFA on accusations of Ukraine meddling in Belarusian affairs: No need to look for enemies where there are none

16:53 03.09.2020
Ukraine ready for tough reaction to unfriendly actions of Belarus – Kuleba

Ukraine ready for tough reaction to unfriendly actions of Belarus – Kuleba

12:04 03.09.2020
Japan R&I upgrades Ukraine to B+

Japan R&I upgrades Ukraine to B+

10:41 03.09.2020
Lviv region records 11 COVID-19 patient deaths over day, another three regions have five victims each – NSDC

Lviv region records 11 COVID-19 patient deaths over day, another three regions have five victims each – NSDC

09:14 03.09.2020
Ukraine sets new record of 54 deaths from virus, 2,430 new COVID-19 cases per day – NSDC

Ukraine sets new record of 54 deaths from virus, 2,430 new COVID-19 cases per day – NSDC

18:50 02.09.2020
Zelensky holds urgent meeting on forest wildfires in Kharkiv, Luhansk regions

Zelensky holds urgent meeting on forest wildfires in Kharkiv, Luhansk regions

15:36 02.09.2020
Premier demands rapid settlement of issue of Centrenergo's merger with rented state-run mines

Premier demands rapid settlement of issue of Centrenergo's merger with rented state-run mines

15:25 02.09.2020
Ukraine updates principles of strategic reforming of state-owned banks under IMF Stand-By Arrangement

Ukraine updates principles of strategic reforming of state-owned banks under IMF Stand-By Arrangement

09:52 02.09.2020
Ukraine records maximum number of COVID-19 patients per day: 2,495 new cases, 51 deaths, 1,015 recoveries

Ukraine records maximum number of COVID-19 patients per day: 2,495 new cases, 51 deaths, 1,015 recoveries

14:42 01.09.2020
Zelensky: nothing can replace real school, but we are ready for 'online school' in case of big wave of COVID-19

Zelensky: nothing can replace real school, but we are ready for 'online school' in case of big wave of COVID-19

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

MFA on accusations of Ukraine meddling in Belarusian affairs: No need to look for enemies where there are none

Ukraine ready for tough reaction to unfriendly actions of Belarus – Kuleba

Ukrainian armed forces fighter dies fighting fire in Luhansk region - JFO HQ

President's Office denies meeting of Zelensky with Surkis brothers before Pechersky court's decision

Special Representative of OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in Ukraine urges sides to make efforts to keep sustainable, comprehensive ceasefire in Donbas

LATEST

National Council on TV, Radio Broadcasting revokes license of Pryamiy FM radio station

Security part of Minsk accords starts operating, but not implemented yet – Kuleba

Ukrainian armed forces fighter dies fighting fire in Luhansk region - JFO HQ

President's Office denies meeting of Zelensky with Surkis brothers before Pechersky court's decision

Opposition Platform – For Life demands from Zelensky to ensure local elections in 18 merged territorial communities in Donbas

PGO reopens investigation of criminal proceedings with violations found by European Court of Human Rights

Special Representative of OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in Ukraine urges sides to make efforts to keep sustainable, comprehensive ceasefire in Donbas

G7 Ambassadors to Ukraine underscore need for transparent, politically neutral selection of heads of Ukraine's anti-corruption institutions

Wildfire area in Dvorichanske forestry increases to 400 ha – Emegency Service

Tymoshenko on her COVID-19 disease: I managed to survive crisis state, but recovery is still far away

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD