Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response establishes new epidemic zoning from Sept 7: Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil, Chernivtsi in "red" zone

The State Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response has established a new epidemic zoning in Ukraine since September 7.

"Today, an extraordinary meeting of the State Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response took place. From 00:00 on September 7 (Monday), a new epidemic zoning will begin to operate," Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers Oleh Nemchinov wrote on his Facebook page.

So, the "red zone" will include:

the cities of Ivano-Frankivsk, Kolomyia, Kalush, Kosivsky and Tysmenytsky districts of Ivano-Frankivsk region;

- the towns of Bilyayivka, Izmayil and Bolhradsky district of Odesa region;

- the town of Dubno and Kostopilsky district of Rivne region;

- the cities of Ternopil, Berezhany and Chertkiv, Berezhansky, Buchatsky, Husyatynsky, Monastyrsky, Terebovliansky, Ternopilsky and Chortkivsky districts of Ternopil region;

- Velykoburlutsky district of Kharkiv region;

- the city of Chernivtsi, Vyzhnytsky, Hlybotsky, Zastavnivsky, Kitsmansky, Novoselytsky and Storozhynetsky districts of Chernivtsi region.

- Bobrovytsky district of Chernihiv region.