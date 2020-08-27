Electronic tag removed from Kuzmenko – lawyer

Facts

 An electronic ankle bracelet has been removed from Yulia Kuzmenko, accused of involvement in the murder of Belarusian journalist Pavlo Sheremet, lawyer Taras Bespaly has said.

"Friends, I completely forgot to say that today [on Wednesday, August 26], the police officers complied with the decision of Shevchenkivsky District Court and removed the electronic monitoring device from Yulia Kuzmenko," he wrote on his Facebook page late Wednesday evening.

On August 25, Shevchenkivsky District Court of Kyiv, at the time of consideration of the case on the merits, imposed pretrial restrictions in the form of round-the-clock house arrest, also until October 23, 2020, inclusive.

The court also ordered Kuzmenko to arrive at the court on demand and submit documents for traveling abroad.

