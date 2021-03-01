Facts

20:30 01.03.2021

Interior Minister: no real inconsistencies in 'Sheremet case'

The guilt or innocence of the defendants in the case of the murder of journalist Pavlo Sheremet should be determined by the jury, which is considering this case, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Arsen Avakov said.

"There are practically no real, to put it mildly, inconsistencies. It is a matter of faith, how the attacking or defending side will present [...] The prosecutors, and the investigation was led by the police, found themselves in a strange position. It seems that only investigators are interested in achieving the truth in this process. Nobody is interested anymore," Avakov said in an interview with the 1+1 television channel on Monday.

He said that for several months the jury has been considering the case of three accused. "It is not the police that leaves him [Andriy Antonenko] under arrest, but the jury vote and make a decision," the Interior Minister said.

He said: "I am against justice, which is decided by the number of people who take to the streets. I am in favor of professionals who are clothed with trust."

According to Avakov, his opinion on this case "has changed little" since the moment the suspects were detained.

