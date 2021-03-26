Facts

16:33 26.03.2021

Court appeals to HCJ, PGO due to interference with jury activities during consideration of 'Sheremet case'

Shevchenkivsky District Court of Kyiv reports about interference in the activities of the jury during the trial in the case of the murder of journalist Pavlo Sheremet on charges against military nurse Yana Duhar, volunteer and pediatric cardiac surgeon Yulia Kuzmenko, as well as musician and ATO veteran Andriy Antonenko.

"According to Part 4 of Article 48 of the law of Ukraine on the judicial system and the status of judges, on March 26, 2021, the jury of Shevchenkivsky District Court of Kyiv, which carries out proceedings in the case of the murder of journalist Pavlo Sheremet on charges against Antonenko, Kuzmenko and Duhar, appealed to the High Council of Justice [HCJ] and the Prosecutor General's Office [PGO] with a report on the facts of interference with the professional activities of judges and the impact on the jury when considering this criminal proceeding," the court's press service said on Facebook.

The message said that each court session on this case is accompanied by the organization of mass protests near the courthouse, during which public order is violated, fights occur, property is damaged and so on.

In addition, the progress of the case is being discussed on social networks by the supporters of the accused.

"In publications and comments, there are ambiguous statements addressed to judges and jurors, which have the character of threats and calls for reprisals in order to persuade the court to make a decision that is necessary for a certain group of people. In addition, the defense makes statements that have signs of pressure. Shevchenkivsky District Court of Kyiv appeals to citizens with a request to maintain order during court hearings, not to allow statements and behavior that contradict the requirements of the law and have signs of pressure on the court," the court said.

As reported, on the morning of July 20, 2016, in the center of Kyiv, the car of Olena Prytula, head of the Ukrainian Pravda online publication, was blown up, in which Sheremet was. The journalist died on the spot shortly after the explosion.

