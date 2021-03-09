Consideration of Antonenko's case postponed, he stays in custody - media

Shevchenkivsky District Court of Kyiv left in custody musician and ATO veteran Andriy Antonenko, the defendant in the case of the murder of journalist Pavlo Sheremet, since one of the jurors did not appear at the hearing and the court session on Tuesday, at which it was planned to review the measure of restraint for the suspect, postponed to next week, March 16.

According to Channel 5, up to a hundred protesters gathered under the courthouse and tried not to release the car in which Antonenko was allegedly transported, as a result of which clashes occurred between them and law enforcement officers.

After the clashes, the protest action was calm, the protesters demanded a session. One of the participants was holding a banner "Demanding reform of the judicial system", the other was holding the state flag.

As reported by the Ukraine 24 TV channel, among the activists who tried not to release the car with Antonenko from the courthouse were representatives of the National Corps and the C14 organization. The protesters used firelights during the clashes.

Law eAntonenko's nforcement officers detained several activists, but subsequently all were released at the scene. Some of the participants in the clashes were injured - some had visible bruises, one had a split eyebrow.

About half an hour after the clashes, both the protesters and the law enforcement officers started to gradually disperse.

As reported, on the morning of July 20, 2016, in the center of Kyiv, the car of Olena Prytula, head of the Ukrainian Pravda online publication, was blown up, in which Sheremet was. The journalist died on the spot shortly after the explosion.

Suspicion in the murder of Sheremet was brought forward to three persons: military nurse Yana Duhar, volunteer and pediatric cardiac surgeon Yulia Kuzmenko, and musician and ATO veteran Andriy Antonenko. The pretrial investigation against the suspects was completed on May 22, 2020.

On August 25, the Shevchenko District Court of Kyiv made a decision, according to which a jury trial will be held on the merits of the case on charges against Antonenko, Duhar and Kuzmenko on involvement in the murder of Pavlo Sheremet.

Kuzmenko is under 24-hour house arrest, Duhar has personal obligations, and Antonenko is in custody. None of the accused admits their guilt in involvement in murder of the journalist.