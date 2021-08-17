Court extends Antonenko's house arrest, Duhar's obligations for another two months

Shevchenkivsky District Court of Kyiv has extended the preventive measure for those accused of the murder of journalist Pavlo Sheremet: Andriy Antonenko remains under house arrest until October 17, Yana Duhar – under personal obligations.

The court made the relevant decision on Tuesday, thus upholding the prosecutor's motion.

"To extend round-the-clock house arrest with the use of electronic means of control until October 17, 2021 [...] To extend the personal obligations of accused Duhar [...] until October 17, 2021," the court ruling announced on Tuesday reads.

The hearing on the merits of the charge was postponed until 11:00 on August 31.

The hearing was broadcast on the Sudova Vlada YouTube channel.