Facts

18:33 17.08.2021

Court extends Antonenko's house arrest, Duhar's obligations for another two months

1 min read
Court extends Antonenko's house arrest, Duhar's obligations for another two months

Shevchenkivsky District Court of Kyiv has extended the preventive measure for those accused of the murder of journalist Pavlo Sheremet: Andriy Antonenko remains under house arrest until October 17, Yana Duhar – under personal obligations.

The court made the relevant decision on Tuesday, thus upholding the prosecutor's motion.

"To extend round-the-clock house arrest with the use of electronic means of control until October 17, 2021 [...] To extend the personal obligations of accused Duhar [...] until October 17, 2021," the court ruling announced on Tuesday reads.

The hearing on the merits of the charge was postponed until 11:00 on August 31.

The hearing was broadcast on the Sudova Vlada YouTube channel.

Tags: #sheremet #court
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:25 12.08.2021
Court ends investigation in murder of Voronenkov, proceeds to debate

Court ends investigation in murder of Voronenkov, proceeds to debate

12:46 10.08.2021
Ukraine's MFA: UN Court to undoubtedly recognize groundless arguments stated by Russia in counter-memo in 'Ukraine vs. Russia' case

Ukraine's MFA: UN Court to undoubtedly recognize groundless arguments stated by Russia in counter-memo in 'Ukraine vs. Russia' case

11:23 02.08.2021
Court allows investigation in absentia against Yanukovych in case of shootings on Maidan

Court allows investigation in absentia against Yanukovych in case of shootings on Maidan

17:36 13.07.2021
Court seizes assets of wanted MP Kozak

Court seizes assets of wanted MP Kozak

09:21 09.07.2021
Medvedchuk's round-the-clock house arrest extended until Sept 7 – media

Medvedchuk's round-the-clock house arrest extended until Sept 7 – media

18:36 06.07.2021
Court extends term of arrest of Ukrainian journalist Yesypenko, detained in Crimea, for six months – Denisova

Court extends term of arrest of Ukrainian journalist Yesypenko, detained in Crimea, for six months – Denisova

11:36 06.07.2021
Court stops NACP's order to Naftogaz Supervisory Board demanding to terminate contract with Vitrenko

Court stops NACP's order to Naftogaz Supervisory Board demanding to terminate contract with Vitrenko

12:43 02.07.2021
Kyiv Court of Appeal returns complaints of property owner's repesentative, filed in interests of son of Yanukovych

Kyiv Court of Appeal returns complaints of property owner's repesentative, filed in interests of son of Yanukovych

17:29 16.06.2021
Court of Appeals refuses to open proceeding on complaint of Yanukovych's defense to conduct special investigation in case of seizing power

Court of Appeals refuses to open proceeding on complaint of Yanukovych's defense to conduct special investigation in case of seizing power

12:55 11.06.2021
Court rules to recover about UAH 300,000 more from Medvedchuk in case on banning 'Vasyl Stus Case' book

Court rules to recover about UAH 300,000 more from Medvedchuk in case on banning 'Vasyl Stus Case' book

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Kyiv protests over illegal searches, detentions of Crimean Tatars in temporarily occupied Crimea

Spain to take part in Crimea Platform – Ukrainian Foreign Ministry

Fire at Kolomoisky's steel plant in Ohio: arson suspected – media

MFA: some 120 Ukrainian citizens, their family members state their willingness to evacuate from Afghanistan

Ukraine records 890 new COVID-19 cases recorded per day, some 433 people recovered, 27 died – Health Ministry

LATEST

Kyiv protests over illegal searches, detentions of Crimean Tatars in temporarily occupied Crimea

Spain to take part in Crimea Platform – Ukrainian Foreign Ministry

Fire at Kolomoisky's steel plant in Ohio: arson suspected – media

MFA: some 120 Ukrainian citizens, their family members state their willingness to evacuate from Afghanistan

Ukraine records 890 new COVID-19 cases recorded per day, some 433 people recovered, 27 died – Health Ministry

Former head of Ministry of Finance Umansky presents his political force

Kyiv considers new searches in transport department as continuation of systemic pressure on city authorities

Five houses of Crimean Tatars being searched – Denisova

Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire five times in Donbas over past day, soldier killed – JFO HQ

Ceasefire observed in Donbas since beginning of this day – JFO HQ

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD