Facts

16:13 06.04.2021

Prosecutor General about case of those who ordered Sheremet's murder: Testimony of Belarusian informant will be taken into account

3 min read
Prosecutor General about case of those who ordered Sheremet's murder: Testimony of Belarusian informant will be taken into account

The testimony of former employee of the Belarusian special forces Igor Makar will be taken into account in the investigation of the criminal case on the masterminds of the murder of journalist Pavel Sheremet, with the appearance of the "Belarusian trace" the investigation will have a thorough approach, Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said.

"The investigation will take into account everything in its investigation, of course, and this testimony too ... Considering that there are too many questions to the case, and with the appearance of the so-called 'Belarusian trace' it is already international policy, we will approach the investigation very thoroughly. The investigation is studying everything," Venediktova said in an exclusive interview with the Interfax-Ukraine agency, answering the question of how important the testimony of the Belarusian informant is for the investigation of the case of those who ordered the murder of Sheremet and whether the investigation will take them into account. The Prosecutor General emphasized: "The case is resonant both from the point of view of civil position and from the point of view of law enforcement agencies, because, as you know, there was a case of falsification of materials by the investigation. But it was an evaluative story that was submitted by the defense."

As reported, on January 4, 2021, the Ukrayinska Pravda Internet edition with reference to the published audio recordings and the EUobserver Belgian edition said that the murder of Sheremet was prepared by the special services of Belarus. As follows from the recording of the conversations of head of the State Security Committee of Belarus in 2008-2012 Vadim Zaitsev, transferred to Ukrayinska Pravda by the Belarusian opposition, the secret services of Belarus in 2012, by order of President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, discussed the possibility of detonating Sheremet with explosives, which was carried out four years later.

Later that day, the National Police of Ukraine announced that it had received information about possible masterminds of the murder of journalist Pavel Sheremet - documents and audio recordings made no later than 2012.

The department also said that the investigation received permission to conduct investigative actions in one of the European countries, and the disposer of the transmitted information was invited to conduct investigative actions.

On the same evening, ex-employee of the Belarusian special forces Igor Makar, who distributed the audio recordings and sent them for investigation to Ukraine and the European Union, announced his readiness to arrive in Kyiv and give testimony.

The National Police of Ukraine reported that they are interested in obtaining additional information that may concern those who ordered the murder of Sheremet in Kyiv, investigative actions were carried out with the person who is the manager of the audio recording in which allegedly KGB officials of Belarus discuss the elimination of political opponents.

As reported, Sheremet was killed in a car explosion in central Kyiv on July 20, 2016. The explosion occurred when Sheremet was driving a vehicle that belonged to the Ukrayinska Pravda co-founder Olena Prytula, who was not in it at the time. The journalist died at the scene shortly following the bomb blast. The suspicion was notified to military nurse Yana Duhar, volunteer and pediatric cardiac surgeon Yulia Kuzmenko, as well as musician and ATO veteran Andriy Antonenko, all of them were detained. The pretrial investigation against the suspects was completed on May 22. None of the accused admits his guilt in involvement in the murder of Sheremet.

Tags: #prosecutor_general #sheremet
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:20 06.04.2021
Prosecutor General about leak of information in PrivatBank case: Sytnyk and I understand who did it and why

Prosecutor General about leak of information in PrivatBank case: Sytnyk and I understand who did it and why

15:05 06.04.2021
Prosecutor general: it is important to find organizers, contractors of attempts on Sternenko

Prosecutor general: it is important to find organizers, contractors of attempts on Sternenko

14:36 06.04.2021
Cases involving Medvedchuk to have logical conclusion, no suspicion projects yet – prosecutor general

Cases involving Medvedchuk to have logical conclusion, no suspicion projects yet – prosecutor general

16:33 26.03.2021
Court appeals to HCJ, PGO due to interference with jury activities during consideration of 'Sheremet case'

Court appeals to HCJ, PGO due to interference with jury activities during consideration of 'Sheremet case'

08:51 24.03.2021
Court in 'Sheremet case:' Antonenko remains in custody, Kuzmenko under house arrest, Duhar under obligations

Court in 'Sheremet case:' Antonenko remains in custody, Kuzmenko under house arrest, Duhar under obligations

18:04 09.03.2021
Consideration of Antonenko's case postponed, he stays in custody - media

Consideration of Antonenko's case postponed, he stays in custody - media

20:30 01.03.2021
Interior Minister: no real inconsistencies in 'Sheremet case'

Interior Minister: no real inconsistencies in 'Sheremet case'

12:25 27.02.2021
Most of losses in PrivatBank case will be reimbursed - prosecutor general

Most of losses in PrivatBank case will be reimbursed - prosecutor general

16:53 13.02.2021
Interrogation of NABU Director Sytnyk canceled - Prosecutor General

Interrogation of NABU Director Sytnyk canceled - Prosecutor General

08:59 11.02.2021
Venediktova, President of Eurojust discuss work of joint investigation groups, issues of countering cybercrime

Venediktova, President of Eurojust discuss work of joint investigation groups, issues of countering cybercrime

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Enhanced lockdown in Lviv extended until April 19 – mayor

PGO sends message to ICC on facts of treacherous murder of Ukrainian military during Ilovaisk tragedy, defense of Donetsk airport

Zelensky arrives in Donbas, intends to meet with military on front line

Ukraine records 19,419 new COVID-19 cases per day, 10,032 people recovered

Commission on manmade disaster, emergency response imposes 'red' level of epidemic danger in Zaporizhia, Khmelnytsky regions from April 9

LATEST

Putin in phone talk with Merkel tells about the need for direct dialogue with ORDLO, legal status of Donbas

Enhanced lockdown in Lviv extended until April 19 – mayor

Constitutional Court receives submission on appeal of presidential decrees on Tupytsky, Kasminin

Groysman urges politicians to support vaccination campaign, not discredit it

PGO sends message to ICC on facts of treacherous murder of Ukrainian military during Ilovaisk tragedy, defense of Donetsk airport

Institute for Future develops strategy to restore public confidence in vaccination

Zelensky arrives in Donbas, intends to meet with military on front line

Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas five times, one Ukrainian soldier sustained injuries incompatible with life – JFO HQ

Ukraine records 19,419 new COVID-19 cases per day, 10,032 people recovered

Arakhamia: Rada to resume plenary sessions, hold extraordinary next week

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD