09:17 27.08.2020

Ukraine records 1,974 new COVID-19 cases over past day, 49 died, 763 recovered – NSDC

Some 1,974 cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease were detected in Ukraine as of Thursday morning, while 49 people died, some 763 people recovered, according to data published on the website of the Monitoring System for the Spread of the Coronavirus Epidemic of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC).

The day before, on August 26, there were 1,670 cases of COVID-19 per day, on August 25, there were 1,658 infected people, on August 24 there were 1,799 new patients, on August 23, some 1,987 people infected per day were reported. On August 22, there was an absolute anti-record of 2,328 people infected per day.

The number of infected people was 112,059 patients on Thursday morning, some 54,217 people recovered, some 2,403 people died from the disease. Now in Ukraine, some 55,439 people are sick with COVID-19, which are 1,162 people more than the day before.

The largest number of detected cases of COVID-19 over the past day was recorded in Kyiv (220), Kharkiv region (218), Lviv region (203), Odesa (185) regions.

