Facts

14:15 26.08.2020

If Biden wins election Biden, he will ensure provision of lethal weapons to Ukraine

If Biden wins election Biden, he will ensure provision of lethal weapons to Ukraine

Democratic presidential candidate and former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden said that if he wins the election, his administration will ensure that Ukraine receives the necessary economic and military support, including lethal weapons.

"As President, I will make it clear to the Kremlin that it must end its aggression toward and occupation of Ukraine. A Biden-Harris administration will ensure that Ukraine gets the economic and military support that it needs, including lethal weapons, while urging Ukraine to pursue the essential reforms that are vital to its success. Together, we will work toward the celebration of Ukraine’s independence day as a peaceful, whole, sovereign, democratic, and prosperous country," Biden said in a statement on the occasion of Ukraine's Independence Day, posted on his website on Monday, August 24.

Biden said that As a Senator and as Vice President, I strongly supported Ukraine’s ongoing quest to become a modern, democratic European state, in which all citizens can live in peace and prosperity.

"I saw first-hand the progress Ukraine has made over the course of my six visits to Ukraine as Vice President, and I know from the conversations I had with Ukrainian leaders and average citizens the difficulties of these last six years, as Ukraine has been fighting a two-front war, against Russia in the east and for rule of law at home," Biden said.

Tags: #usa #biden #ukraine
