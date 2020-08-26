Facts

09:20 26.08.2020

Ukraine records 1,670 new COVID-19 cases over past day, 36 died, 584 recovered – NSDC

Some 1,670 cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) were detected in Ukraine as of Wednesday morning, while 36 people died, and 584 people recovered, according to data published on the website of the Monitoring System for the Spread of the Coronavirus Epidemic of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC).

The day before, on August 25, there were 1,658 cases of COVID-19 per day, on August 24 there were 1,799 new patients, on August 23, there were 1,987 new COVID-19 cases per day, on August 22, there was an absolute anti-record of 2,328 infected people per day, on 21 August there were 2,106 new cases, on August 20 there were 2,134 infected people.

The number of infected people was 110,085 on Wednesday morning, some 54,454 recovered, some 2,354 people died from the disease. Now in Ukraine, some 54,277 people are sick with COVID-19, which are 1,050 more than the day before.

The largest number of detected cases of COVID-19 over the past day was recorded in Odesa region (186), in Ternopil (181), Kharkiv (177), Lviv (171), Chernivtsi (170), Ivano-Frankivsk (167) regions, in Kyiv (95).

Tags: #covid_19 #ukraine
