FMs of Normandy Four countries may meet in Sept - German FM Maas

A meeting of the foreign ministers from the Normandy Four countries, i.e., Ukraine, Germany, France, and Russia, may be held in September, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has said.

The agenda for the meeting may include the Steinmeier formula, local elections in Donbas, the transfer of responsibilities on the Russian-Ukrainian border, and the powers of Armed Forces personnel, Maas said.

"In order for us to meet in the Normandy format in September at the level of foreign ministers, all parties involved realize that we need to meet not to repeat what was achieved at the Paris summit, but to discuss how to put these decisions into practice. On the one hand, there's a ceasefire, on the other hand, there are mechanisms that should be used to exercise oversight. This also applies to the opening of additional crossing points," Maas said at a joint press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv on Monday.

"Certain steps have already been taken" on this matter, and there is a range of social and economic issues that were discussed in Paris, he said.

"In other words, if we succeed on this issue and if we actively work on it at the level of foreign ministers between the [German] Chancellery and the Office of the President [of Ukraine], then we will also have the opportunity to discuss political issues, i.e., the so-called Steinmeier formula, when regional elections will be held, in what way responsibilities on the border will be transferred, and what powers military personnel will have. These are the matters that should be discussed in the Normandy format at the level of foreign ministers," Maas said.