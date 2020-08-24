Facts

11:53 24.08.2020

Some 1,799 people fall ill with COVID-19, 22 die, 289 recover in Ukraine over past day - NSDC

Some 1,799 COVID-19 cases were detected in Ukraine as of Monday morning, while 289 people recovered, 22 died, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said at a briefing this morning.

According to him, there are 127 children, 86 doctors among the sick, while 279 patients were hospitalized.

The number of infected people was 106,757 people on Monday morning, 52,524 recovered, 2,293 people died from the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now in Ukraine, 51,940 people are sick with COVID-19, which is 1,488 more than the day before.

The largest number of detected COVID-19 cases over the past day was recorded in Chernivtsi region (241), Kyiv (209), Ivano-Frankivsk (170), Odesa (145), Lviv (142), Kharkiv (141), and Ternopil (139) regions.

According to Stepanov, 13,542 tests for COVID-19 were done per day, of which 9,350 were performed by PCR.

Tags: #covid_19 #ukraine
