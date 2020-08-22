Facts

12:58 22.08.2020

There is no sense to talk about replacing Minsk for TCG negotiations now – Zelensky

Now it makes no sense to talk about replacing Minsk for negotiations of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG), President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"We are grateful to every country that offers us a platform for these important negotiations, but now all conversations in the Minsk format are holding in video format because of [coronavirus] COVID-19, so I believe that it does not depend on the platform or the city or place at all. It only depends on people who are involved in TCG. Therefore, I think that it is very early to talk about changing the city and it seems to me that it is wrong to do this especially now," he said during an interview with the Ukraine 24 television channel on Saturday.

The president said that he does not see "content for change" and "now this is not a priority issue."

At the same time, Zelensky called Head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group Leonid Kravchuk and his First Deputy Vitold Fokin as "professional, powerful Ukrainian diplomats with a clearly, patriotic and balanced pro-Ukrainian position."

"Leonid Makarovych is one of the best diplomats of Ukrainian modernity. I know that. I am not just sure, I saw it. He is a very energetic person. I now see how he is raising the Minsk issue under his leadership. Indeed, we are already talking about some things agreed," the head of state said.

Zelensky said that Fokin "is also in place."

"As it is also important for the other side to see a person who is from Donbas. Yes, from Donbas, yes, from pro-Ukrainian Donbas, Ukrainian Donbas, to put it right. Therefore, it seems to me that this is the correct, experienced diplomatic balance, which is currently presiding over Ukraine in TCG," he said.

