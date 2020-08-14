Belarusian politician Tsepkalo creates foundation in Ukraine to assist Belarusian victims of protests

A foundation has been created to help victims of protests in Belarus, members of election commissions who did not take part in rigging elections and employees of the Belarusian riot police who refused to use force against protesters.

Opposition Belarusian politician Valery Tsepkalo spoke about the creation of the foundation in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"We have created in Ukraine a foundation to help those who suffered from the regime, those who acted according to their conscience – teachers, for example, in the commissions at those polling stations where they showed true voting figures. We have already made an announcement. Some American money has been sent. It is clear that there will be some kind of procedure and the person will have to prove that he worked in a specific territorial election commission. A teacher has already come to us. She wrote us a statement. Now she sits at home and is afraid. She acted according to her conscience, of course, we will help," Tsepkalo said.

According to him, the foundation will also provide financial assistance to protesters who were injured during the demonstrations, as well as to riot police officers who refused to use force against them.

"Secondly, we will financially help those who were beaten or arrested. Thirdly, we will help the riot policemen who walked with shields with the people and who either will be fired or write a letter of resignation themselves… We will provide assistance. I made the rounds of the Belarusian diaspora. They are willing to help in Russia, Ukraine, Poland, Germany and the United States, I think," he said.

Tsepkalo also noted that the creation of the foundation in Ukraine is due to the visa-free regime with Belarus: "The foundation is in Ukraine, because Belarusians do not need a visa to travel here," he said, adding that "the situation is different with Lithuania."